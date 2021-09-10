CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 882.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

