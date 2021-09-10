CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 881.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,117 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.