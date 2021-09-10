CoTrader (COT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $670.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00166321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00042679 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.