Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

