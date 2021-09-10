Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BASE stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
