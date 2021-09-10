Covalent Price Tops $1.21 (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $60.07 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00126450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00182717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,433.92 or 1.00253243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.06 or 0.07131775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.34 or 0.00859097 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.