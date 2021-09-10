Cowen Initiates Coverage on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 19,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.51. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 613,501 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

