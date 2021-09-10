Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,306 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.64. 60,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

