Credit Agricole S A Acquires 13,873 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.27. 37,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.