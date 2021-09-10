Credit Agricole S A Acquires 72,267 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $94,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,461,000 after buying an additional 1,427,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 43,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

