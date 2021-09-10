Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.31% of Clean Harbors worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.