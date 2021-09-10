Credit Agricole S A Buys 127,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,531,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,233,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 235,964 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 197,858 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 90,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 70,736 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 57,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

