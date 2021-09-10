Credit Agricole S A Buys 45,445 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.31% of Itron worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. 5,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,371. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -149.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

