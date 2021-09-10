Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.88. 7,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

