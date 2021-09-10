Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Booking by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,073,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded up $10.17 on Friday, hitting $2,328.84. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,203.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,287.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

