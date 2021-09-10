Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,402. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

