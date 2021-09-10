Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 554,292 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.35% of TechnipFMC worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $432,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

FTI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 446,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.