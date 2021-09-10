Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.08. 16,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

