Credit Agricole S A Has $13.22 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $13.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.06 and its 200-day moving average is $609.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

