Credit Agricole S A Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.99. 17,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,664. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

