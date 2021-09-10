Credit Agricole S A Has $62.45 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $62,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

BAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 43,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.