Credit Agricole S A Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 84,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,193. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

