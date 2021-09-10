Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $657.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,219. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.68 and a 200 day moving average of $508.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

