Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $819,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,145,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,634. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

