Credit Agricole S A Purchases 12,388 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 86,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,247. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

