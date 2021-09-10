Credit Agricole S A Purchases 341,885 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 207,203.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,885 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 104,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,248. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

