Credit Agricole S A Purchases 3,711 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of WM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.50. 16,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,737. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

