Credit Agricole S A Purchases 85,107 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,124 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,173. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

