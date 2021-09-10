Credit Agricole S A Sells 43,737 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,737 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,690. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

