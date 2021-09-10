Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,400 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.39. 6,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.