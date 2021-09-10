Credit Agricole S A Sells 698 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

APTV traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,239. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.60 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

