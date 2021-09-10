Credit Suisse Group Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Underperform

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.81 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,993,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

