Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00008253 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.03 or 0.99975747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00081388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002247 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.