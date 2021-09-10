Credits Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $106,159.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

