Critical Contrast: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) vs. ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 10.57% 11.27% 2.45% ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49%

This table compares W. R. Berkley and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.57 $530.67 million $2.32 30.92 ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 5 4 0 2.44 ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $81.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats ProSight Global on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

