Critical Survey: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 2.41 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -24.40

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $48.03, indicating a potential upside of 66.84%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -255.09% -119.87% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66%

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

