Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Shares of CCI opened at $190.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

