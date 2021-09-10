Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.
Shares of CCI opened at $190.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
