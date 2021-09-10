Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Cryoport stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 215,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,750 shares of company stock worth $36,624,330 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cryoport by 108,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

