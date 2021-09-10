CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,150.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $626,357.68 and $5,150.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00160445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042761 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

