CryptoPing (PING) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,327.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $2,327.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

