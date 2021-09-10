CryptoSoul One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,385.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $793,193.22 and approximately $1,385.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00100647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00462484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.