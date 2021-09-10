CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $140,554.08 and approximately $25.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019104 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001340 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000116 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

