CryptoZoon Price Down 53.2% Over Last Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $6.72 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00127126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00183876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.04 or 0.99926959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.24 or 0.07093317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00850693 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 846,627,813 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.