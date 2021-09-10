Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

