Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 1,432 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.