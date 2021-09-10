Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.