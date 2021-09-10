Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $75.22 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

