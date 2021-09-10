Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

ATVI opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

