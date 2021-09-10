Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,949.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 158.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 175.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $180.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

