Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $661.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.64. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

