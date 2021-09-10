Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

